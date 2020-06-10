UN continuing to provide support to Ukrainian rescuers to combat spread of coronavirus

Kyiv, 6 June 2020 – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine has purchased video communications equipment for the Main Department of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. The equipment was purchased under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

The professional video terminal, monitors, and IP-phones are just a few of the items on the list of major supplies of equipment purchased by UNDP under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme for the main department of the SES, using funds from the governments of Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Ruslan Biloshytskyi praised the cooperation with UNDP and expressed sincere gratitude to the organization. “The SES appreciates its partnership with UNDP and is grateful for the prompt provision of technical assistance in the form of IT-equipment to equip the meeting room of the State Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies and the SES Task Force on COVID-19,” he said. “The technical assistance received has allowed us to have meetings and conferences via video, and protect the participants from getting infected with COVID-19,” added Mr. Biloshytskyi.

The UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme has been working with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for some time now and has been providing systematic support to the Ukrainian rescuers to boost the effectiveness of their work. So when Ukrainian rescuers faced the challenge of how to effectively conduct working meetings without exposing staff to undue danger, the programme decided to assist the State Emergency Service of Ukraine by purchasing all the necessary equipment.

Rustam Pulatov, the coordinator of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme’s Social Cohesion and Community Security Component, expressed his admiration for the bravery of the SES staff helping to combat the spread of COVID-19. “We hope that thanks to the new equipment already in use and the coordinated work of units across the country, it will be possible to prevent the further active spread of the infection, as well as to prevent a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation in Ukraine,” said Mr. Pulatov.

In April, SES units in eastern Ukraine received motor sprayers to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection and personal protective equipment for rescuers from the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The programme is supported by twelve international partners: the European Union, the European Investment Bank and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Media enquiries

