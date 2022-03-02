UN Business Guide: Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis (March 2022)

The security situation in Ukraine deteriorated rapidly following the launch of a Russian Federation military offensive on 24 February 2022. The intense military escalation has resulted in loss of life, injuries and mass movement of the civilian population throughout Ukraine and to neighbouring countries, as well as severe destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential housing. For a rapid scale-up of principled and effective humanitarian response in existing and new areas of Ukraine for a duration of three months from March to May 2022, humanitarian partners require US$1.1 billion to help more than 6 million people in need.