Ukrainian teachers set record for mass online physical education lessons [EN/UK]

One hundred and twenty-five teachers were honored in Kyiv Thursday for having conducted a record number of online physical education lessons despite the challenges and hardships imposed by the ongoing war.

Between March 28 and June 3, the teachers conducted 959 online lessons as part of the UNICEF-supported “Move More” initiative which aimed to provide opportunities for physical exercise within the restrictions imposed by the conflict. During the ceremony, the group received a certificate confirming a new national record for online gym classes. Children across Ukraine participated in the classes, including those in non – government controlled areas.

"This is such an important contribution to the wellbeing of children whose normal lives, including their opportunities to move and play, have been completely disrupted by the war,” said UNICEF’s Representative in Ukraine Murat Sahin during the ceremony. “During difficult times like these, it’s crucial that children’s physical and mental health are supported.”

The online lessons were followed a clear schedule but also built-in flexibility to account for air raid sirens interrupting lessons.

The achievement has now been recorded by Ukraine’s National Register of Records as "the largest number of physical education lessons conducted online."

"Thanks to the project, we made a step forward in the methodology of conducting online physical education lessons. Our achievements confirm the resilience of Ukrainian educators", confirmed Oleksiy Shkuratov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

The "Move More" project uses physical activities and games to help children stay healthy while reducing stress and anxiety. A committee of physical education teachers from 21 regions in Ukraine was created to implement the project.

"Even simple physical activity helps children to feel better in these challenging circumstances,” said Oleksandr Pedan, co-founder of the children’s organization, Junior. “We are very grateful to the teachers who enthusiastically supported this initiative and made the lessons fun and accessible to the children”

All online lessons conducted as part of the "Move More" project are available for viewing on the Junior and UNICEF Ukraine YouTube channels.

