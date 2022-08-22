The Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of Samsung Electronics Ukraine company, supplies family homes, shelters for IDPs, and medical facilities with household appliances

The Volyn regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society handed over a washing machine to a family-type house that was evacuated from the Luhansk region from the war zone to the Lutsk district. The volunteers also provided the residents of the house with hygiene products, bed linen, food and children’s toys.

Similar assistance is provided in various regions of Ukraine. In Ternopil, representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross handed over a washing machine to the family-type orphanage of Vasyl and Svitlana Malyshevyh, where 9 children are raised. Also, a washing machine was delivered to a family-type children’s home in the village of Kirovohrad region, Petrov.

Another 13 washing machines were transferred to Chernivtsi institutions: to a secondary school and a professional college of business and food technology, where IDPs were temporarily placed, to a regional hospital for war veterans, an emergency medical care hospital, and a regional children’s clinical hospital.

We thank our partner – Samsung Electronics Ukraine Company for the provided household appliances.This assistance is good support in everyday life for family-type children’s homes, shelters for IDPs and medical institutions.