Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides humanitarian aid centrally

We work together with local authorities, hospitals and the community,” said Pavlo Rozenko, Vice President of Ukrainian Red Cross Society. “Local authorities receive inquiries from the people on the spot, form them and send them to Ukrainian Red Cross. We prepare humanitarian cargo and deliver it to settlements. The aid is issued by local authorities.”

In addition to this way to get help, people can turn to local offices of Ukrainian Red Cross. Currently, more than 200 local organizations of Ukrainian Red Cross work in various regions, districts, cities and towns. Employees and volunteers will coordinate the available assistance and, if possible, provide the necessary things.

Also now Emergency response teams go to settlements that were liberated from the temporary occupation, and provide the most necessary things to the local population of Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv: food, hygiene products, drinking water and more.

In addition, the Emergency response teams of the National committee of Ukrainian Red Cross helps in the suburbs of Kyiv, which were the hottest places recently: Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Ozera, Lubianka, Havrylivka, Tarasivshchyna, Rykun, Dymer, Katiuzhanka, Abramivka, Savenky, Zdvyzhivka, Berestianka, Shybene, Borodianka.