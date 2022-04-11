Ukrainian Red Cross helps in the liberated suburbs of Kyiv

The Emergency response team of the National committee of Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps in the liberated suburbs of Kyiv: Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel. Volunteers set up two tents in Irpin with hot food and drinks, hygiene items, and phone chargers. In the tents, volunteers also provide first aid and first psychological aid.

With the support of Kyivkhlib, volunteers delivered up 500 loaves of freshly baked bread. People cried when they received bread — during the month of occupation they forgot how fresh bread smells and tastes. 3 tons of drinking water were also distributed.

In addition, volunteers transported five victims from Bucha and Gostomel.

In total, there are** 26 volunteers** in 7 cars.