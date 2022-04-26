Ukraine
Ukrainian Red Cross handed over 250 wheelchairs for transporting people with disabilities to Ukrzaliznytsia [EN/UK]
Every day thousands of citizens are evacuated to safe places. People with disabilities and musculoskeletal disorders are also trying to get out of the hottest spots. Train travel is the best evacuation option for such people. It is important that they receive support at this stage.
Ukrainian Red Cross provided 108 railway stations of Ukraine with 250 wheelchairs, which will facilitate the transportation of people with disabilities to trains.