Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated people from a shelter in Sievierodonetsk [EN/UK]

Volunteers of the Emergency response team of the National committee of Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated 10 people from one of the bomb shelters in Sievierodonetsk, Luhanska oblast.

“The situation is getting worse every hour,” Oleksandr, a volunteer of Emergency response team, told reporters. “Our priority is to evacuate people with disabilities and the elderly who want to leave, but simply are not able due to their health. This is probably their last chance. ”

The evacuees were taken to medical facilities.