Ukrainian Red Cross donated more than 102,000 euros to medical institutions in Dnipro and the region [EN/UK]

In the hospitals of Dnipropetrovska oblast, medical help is provided to the wounded every day. Most of them were taken to medical institutions from “hot spots” in eastern Ukraine. Medicines, dressings and suture materials are consumed rapidly and need to be replenished regularly.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society received a humanitarian aid from a parter in Slovakia. It included medicines (painkillers, antibiotics, insulin, etc.), sutures, surgical instruments, dressings, and more. The total cost of medicines is over 102,000 euros. Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross distributed humanitarian aid among medical institutions of the region. First of all, they provided hospitals that treat severe patients with shrapnel, gunshot wounds.