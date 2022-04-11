Ukrainian Red Cross continues to implement a voucher program to support internally displaced persons

To support families who have been forced to evacuate from their cities, Ukrainian Red Cross issues food vouchers. This allows families to choose products according to personal needs.

Priority is given to vulnerable groups: elderly, people with disabilities, large families, families with children under 12 years.

The voucher is the equivalent of UAH 2,200, which can be spent in the Silpo network. The program available in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi, – *explained Nadiya Yamnenko, Head of the First aid department of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, at a press briefing*.