Ukrainian Red Cross accompanies the evacuation of people who left Azovstal to Bukovel [EN/UK]

This morning 4 buses with 47 people left Zaporizhzhia to Bukovel. It is a group of people who managed to evacuate from Mariupol, or rather from Azovstal. Children, adults, animals accompanied by volunteers of the Zaporizka regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross go to a safe place in the west of the country. Volunteers provided people with basic necessities: water, snacks, meal kits, baby food and diapers, and provided pet food.

In addition, trained volunteers are ready to provide people with first aid and psychosocial support.