Ukrainian Crisis - Situational Analysis (06 April 2022)

Executive Summary

Ukrainian forces have regained control of areas around Kyiv, with Russian consolidating their positions in the south and east. Nearly 300 people were buried in a mass grave near Kyiv, in the town of Bucha, with more bodies being found on the streets of the town and in nearby Irpin and Motyzhyn. Heavy bombardment of many cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol continues.

Approximately a quarter of Ukraine’s population is now displaced with 4.28 million people fleeing across the borders to neighbouring countries and 7.28 million internally displaced. Although these numbers have increased by approximately 1.3 million over the past 2 weeks, the rate at which displacement is occurring has slowed significantly.

Efforts continue to negotiate humanitarian corridors to some of the most conflict-affected areas. The aim is to both deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate civilian residents. However, attempts to reach some areas, such as Mariupol have mostly been unsuccessful. The health and living conditions of those in these encircled cities is of mounting concern.

The impact of the conflict on the health sector continues with further damage to health infrastructure, challenges in accessing and distributing adequate medical supplies and increasing pressure on areas hosting large numbers of IDPs. There is a lack of information from some of the areas affected by the heaviest fighting where hundreds of thousands of residents are unable to leave or seek medical assistance due to the ongoing insecurity. Attacks on food silos, loss of livelihoods and the ongoing impact of the conflict on agriculture is driving up food insecurity within Ukraine. IDPs cite financial support as their most pressing need.

Online learning has resumed for around three million children, but access to education remains limited in conflict-affected areas and the destruction of education infrastructure continues. Both IDP and refugee children also face challenges to accessing online education services or to integrate into host country education systems while at the same time dealing with the psychological impact of conflict and displacement.

Neighbouring countries continue to host residents from Ukraine fleeing the war, offering access to basic services including accommodation, healthcare and education. Some countries also provide cash assistance and support Ukrainians in finding work. Overall hosting conditions have been described as adequate though with a few gaps (notably WASH-related). However, discrimination towards third-country nationals is still being reported and protection risks are on the rise due to an important number of unaccompanied children and a high rate of women within the refugees. Whilst the immediate needs of refugees seem to have been met, there is uncertainty as to how the host countries can cope with the pressure of such a large-scale influx over the longer term.