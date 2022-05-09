Ukrainian Crisis - Analysis Brief (1 May 2022)

Overview of the Data Landscape

Key Takeaways*

The overall information landscape for the Ukraine crisis is challenging, with massive population movements both internally and to neighbouring countries. There is a clear lack of current data on the number of people in need, the severity of those needs and the living conditions of both those displaced and those in conflict-affected areas. However, it should be noted that Ukrainian local authorities are likely to have a much clearer picture of the situation in their areas of jurisdiction.

Definitive demographics figures, disaggregated per age and gender are missing for all affected groups, with continued displacement, returns and a lack of adequate central registration systems, although in some countries, more detailed refugee data is provided by local authorities. Estimates that are available provide IDPs by macro-region, and origin of displacement, along with pre-conflict population data, is used to calculate those remaining in conflict-affected areas. Information on the number of refugees who have moved on to other countries is also patchy.

Assessments and reports have been limited to either the country/macro region level, or to specific locations. This provides a broad overview of the needs of affected groups, or some local indicative findings. However, the scale and severity of needs per sector are not specified. In addition, information on the numbers and needs of people displaced (or forcibly moved) to the Russian Republic is missing.

Information on the overall humanitarian conditions of the populations remains insufficient. Assessments provide a good understanding of the impacts on facilities in Ukraine (mainly health structures and schools), and data such as those without access to electricity or gas. Data on damage to other infrastructure (railways, airports, bridges etc.) is widely reported in local press and ISW updates, but an overall central database is not available. Although there is some idea of the prevalence of vulnerable groups within the affected populations, critical data such as the number of people with chronic diseases that lack access to health, IDPs with no income sources, the use of negative coping mechanisms or children unable to access remote schooling are not available.

Protection risks are also highlighted for all populations’ groups and with specific risks highlighted for those living in conflict-affected areas and a somewhat different set of risks for displaced people.

However, the number of those at risk, or those without access to services is hard to verify.