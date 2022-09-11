Ukraine – Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2022)

On 11 September at 03:41 local time (00:41 UCT), the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine (Energoatom) disconnected the power unit No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from the power grid. Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state.

For the past 3 days, the power unit No. 6 has operated in an island mode, feeding only the house loads of ZNPP at a critically low power level as all communication lines of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged.