Ukraine: A year of closure: crossings of the “contact line” during the COVID-19 pandemic (22 March 2020 to 21 March 2021) [EN/UA/RU]

To control the spread of COVID-19, the entry/exit crossing points (EECPs) along the “contact line” were closed on 22 March 2020. During the year since, there has been a 97 per cent reduction in civilian crossings compared to the previous 12 months. As 95 per cent of crossings were in Luhanska oblast, the closure has been most severe on Donetska oblast. The closure has severed connectivity between people on either side of the “contact line” who regularly crossed to visit relatives, recover pensions and to access administrative and health services.