Ukraine: Wounded and sick patients transported to advanced medical care

Between 29th June and 1st July 2022, teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supported 10 patients with medical needs and their caretakers from Odesa and Dnipro. The patients, originally from the city of Mykolaiv as well as the Donetsk region, had been unable to seek medical care on their own.

ICRC ambulance drivers and medical personnel, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, transferred the patients for treatment from the Donetsk region to a safer area in Dnipro, and from Odessa across the border to Moldova. Civilians evacuated to Chisinau received medical care before eventually being transported to one of 16 European countries of their choice for permanent resettlement.

“I was being evacuated with my daughter and granddaughters when we heard explosions,” said Tatyana, who was transported from Kramatorsk to Moldova “The scene was horrible; some people were laying without arms or legs. I had a blast wound in my leg and couldn’t stand up without falling. My granddaughters started shouting. Their mom was not moving. The ambulance crew couldn’t save her; she died instantly. I didn’t even get to say goodbye to her. I was taken to the hospital, had surgery, but my ankle joint doesn’t work. I want to reach Germany and have another surgery. I hope I will walk again.”

Despite fighting and insecurity, the Red Cross teams continue to transport patients to hospitals for medical care. “We have to be very quick. Sometimes we have less than one hour to evacuate the patient,” says Klaus Siedler, a German Red Cross EMT/nurse currently working with the ICRC on this operation. This project began in March and has helped 171 people and their caretakers to date.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014, supporting people affected by conflict. Since the recent escalation of the crisis, we have brought over 1’200 tons of medical supplies, food and relief items into the country to respond to skyrocketing humanitarian needs. We will continue to scale up our work and now have teams in 10 locations across the country.

The operation from Odesa is done jointly between the ICRC sub-delegation in Odesa and the newly ICRC delegation in Moldova.

Location: Odesa and Dnipro