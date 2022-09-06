Ukraine: Winterization Update: Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) Round 2: July 2022

Rationale

Since the escalation of conflict at 24th February, significant damage and destruction sustained to public utilities, gas and energy infrastructure in most oblasts in Ukraine.1 As a result, large parts of the population are at serious risk of losing access to heating.

With the winter temperature in Ukraine sometimes reaching -30°C, IDPs living in poorly insulated collective centres will be reliant on functioning heating to survive. To support partners planning for winter, this factsheet provides data from Round 2 of the CSM Round 2 (11-22 July) in relation to heating type, availability, and costs.