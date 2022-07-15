Ukraine: Winterization Plan - Winter Priority Procurement & Repair Plan 2022 – 2023

1. Overview

An estimated 15.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 7.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in both private homes and collective centres.

Millions of Ukrainians are living in damaged homes, or in buildings ill-suited to provide sufficient protection from harsh winter conditions. In anticipation of potentially the “worst winter since the independence of Ukraine”, additional funds are urgently required to prepare at-risk communities and fast-track urgent activities that will have the most effective results for vulnerable individuals and families. As the winter temperature is predicted to plummet as low as –20 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, severe impact will be felt by millions living in sub-standard conditions or without sufficient personal insulation or access to heating.

Early planning is essential to ensure warm, safe and dignified living conditions for affected people prior to the onset of winter. The Government of Ukraine is leading preparation and implementation of winterization activities, while the UN and humanitarian partners are collaborating to complement this through interventions to address acute humanitarian needs over the winter period. With adequate preparation and timely funding, many lives can be saved, particularly those vulnerable displaced and war affected, during months of freezing temperatures.

This Plan is grounded in a people-centred approach, prioritising IDPs and people living in sub-standard housing with critical interventions that can ensure warm, safe and dignified living conditions - complemented by targeted sectoral activities 3 . The Plan describes a multisector response aimed at providing critical, life-saving interventions to protect the most vulnerable from the depredations of winter through the early procurement and distribution of winter items and repairs, and calls for $226 million to commence time-critical procurement, distribution and repair activities, providing an initial 1.7 million people with support in advance of the 2022/2023 winter season.