Ukraine: Winterization 2022/2023: damage to energy infrastructure (August 2022)

Situation overview

The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 has led to a rapid expansion of conflict-affected areas and an increase in the number of conflict incidents in proximity to heating infrastructure. Conflict incidents in the vicinity of these sites and objects increase the risk of damage that may result in threats to human health and service functionality.

According to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as of July 12, 345 objects of critical heating infrastructure were affected, namely: 336 boiler houses (324 damaged and 12 destroyed) and 8 combined heat and power plants (4 destroyed and 4 damaged) and 1 heat plant was damaged (link).

Due to significant heating infrastructure damage, preparations for the 2022/2023 winter season may be complicated in Ukraine, especially in areas affected by the conflict.