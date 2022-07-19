Ukraine: Winterization 2022/2023: climatic conditions factsheet

Situation Overview

The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 has led to a rapid expansion of conflict-affected areas and an increase in the number of conflict incidents in proximity to heating infrastructure. Conflict incidents in the vicinity of these sites and objects increase the risk of damage that may result in threats to human health and service functionality. Winterization is a term used to describe the process that a plant, refinery, or other facility undergoes to prepare for cold weather (link). Depending on the type of facility and the anticipated temperature drops, winterization may include a number of plans, processes, and procedures. Ideally, winter preparations should begin in the late summer or early fall, giving ample time to identify and fix any potential problems or deficiencies. Due to significant heating infrastructure damage, preparations for the 2022/2023 winter season may be complicated in Ukraine, especially in areas affected by hostilities or rocket attacks.