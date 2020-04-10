Ukraine will get additional medicines to cure patients with COVID-19

The Ministry of Health will receive humanitarian aid, namely medicines with the active substance Hydroxychloroquine, which are included in the national COVID-19 treatment protocol. 320,000 tablets of this drug will be delivered to Ukraine, which is planned to treat more than 22,000 patients.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxym Stepanov has told.

"The Ministry of Health is doing its best to combat coronavirus as effectively as possible. Therefore, we have asked manufacturers to provide us with humanitarian assistance. This amount will be enough to treat over 22,000 patients with COVID-19," said Maxym Stepanov.

It should be noted that the medicinal product with active substance Hydroxychloroquine has already been distributed between the structural units for health care of the regional state administrations and Kyiv, with the subsequent delivery to the institutions of health care, those first-wave healthcare facilities involved in receiving patients with coronavirus disease. Delivery and distribution of Hydroxychloroquine is expected at the beginning of next week.

"This drug is included in our protocol for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and is used for patients with severe symptoms only under inpatient treatment, as well as under the close supervision of doctors and with the written consent of patients. It will be free for those patients who really need it for medical reasons, " summarized the Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

It should be noted that drugs with the active substance Hydroxychloroquine are used to treat patients with COVID-19 in the United States, Japan, Germany and other Western countries having advanced healthcare sector.