Ukraine: 'We are lucky to be alive'

A Ukranian family of four tells a story of miraculously surviving a string of accidents during March 2022 – right after the Russian Federation offensive was launched on 24 February. Back in Chernihiv, where their hometown is located, DRC meets them at what they describe as a site marked by great misfortune and incredible luck.

26-year-old Oleksii remembers the moment all too well – it was on Monday 7 March around noon, a dark and cold winter day, when the car he was in made a turn to cross a country road he had passed so often - but this time, it hit a landmine. It was just 50 meters from his home, in the middle of the road, dug down in the narrow grass-covered path dividing the lanes and where nobody had expected that an anti-vehicle landmine could be hiding in the soil.

The explosion came from the ground right under my feet, as I was standing up in the car with one other person next to me, and three seated in the front cabin. The blast affected me the most and threw me out of the car.

Oleksii, 26

“I was finishing a second trip to the forest where we were fetching wood for construction nearby. My father who had been with us in the first group, had waited for me to return. That was when the explosion came from the ground right under my feet as I was standing up in the car with one other person next to me, and three seated in the front cabin. The blast affected me the most and threw me out of the car,” tells Oleksii, sitting at a small wooden chair and often looking down at his still swollen feet with multiple scars witnessing of pain and complicated surgery. After five months he is finally out of the wheelchair and now moving cautiously around with a walker.

Oleksii’s father managed to quickly bring his son to a hospital over 100 kilometers away where he could get treatment. Both parents – the mother being a nurse, the father an oxygen tank mechanic and both usually working elsewhere - decided to stay near their son at the hospital to be able to better help.

The missile

Exactly one week later, on Monday 13 March, when they were still at the hospital caring for Oleksii, a phone call brought them shocking news from their village. A missile had hit right in the middle of the house – their home since more than 22 years - now, a site of ashes, debris, and all their belongings vanished or melted into bits and pieces hardly recognisable.

While trying to grasp how to deal with yet another tragedy, Oleksii’s mother tells how in that moment they also reasoned that being with their injured son had perhaps saved their lives.

"If our son had not been at the hospital, and us with him there, we would probably have been at home and seeking shelter in the basement from the shelling. But all is gone now, including part of the basement, and from the damages we now see, we would never have survived the strike."