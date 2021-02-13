Ukraine: UNICEF and PrivatBank CF deliver another batch of oxygen equipment to hospitals

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with financial support from the PrivatBank Charitable Foundation “Helping is Easy!” provided 100 oxygen concentrators to 34 hospitals in 11 regions of Ukraine.

This is the second batch of oxygen equipment UNICEF procured and shipped in partnership with the PrivatBank CF for Ukrainian hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oxygen concentrators have already been delivered to the regions of Ukraine. These are Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Volyn and Zakarpattia regions.

Healthcare facilities to receive the equipment were selected factoring the support of other partners on the ground, worsening dynamics in number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and availability of oxygen-supplied beds. According to UNICEF, the average bed occupancy rate in the targeted hospitals is at least 70%.

“The need for oxygen will remain high in the near future. That is why we are grateful to the Foundation for their contribution in helping hospitals receive what they need the most. This partnership is an excellent example of the corporate social responsibility and significant results, when we work as one,” said Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. “UNICEF is open to collaboration with private sector and appreciates every opportunity to help families in Ukraine during the pandemic.”

“Since the pandemic began, the Foundation has prioritised an oxygen support to hospitals as its key area of intervention. We know the real cost of every breath, and appreciate this opportunity to help Ukrainian hospitals in efficient and tailored manner,” added** Anna Pavlova,** Director of ****PrivatBank CF “Helping is Easy!”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UNICEF has procured and delivered 463 oxygen concentrators to Ukraine thanks to various partnerships.

UNICEF continues to work with the public and private sectors to support the Government of Ukraine in its response to the pandemic and in preparing for future vaccination against COVID-19 as part of COVAX Facility.

