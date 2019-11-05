Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2019

In September, the Ukrainian Government reorganized the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (MinTOT) by joining it with the Ministry for Veterans Affairs. UNHCR has already established contacts with the new Ministry and set forth priorities for cooperation. You can read more about UNHCR’s cooperation with authorities in this fact sheet.

UNHCR jointly with NGO partners delivered six trucks of humanitarian assistance to the conflict-affected areas in eastern Ukraine. Anticipating the arrival of cold temperatures, UNHCR scaled-up its shelter assistance and completed repairs of 285 houses in September. UNHCR also managed to reach out to the previously inaccessible villages of Pervomaiske and Sakhanka. See page 2.

UNHCR published its 2019 Mid-Year Achievements which highlight how UNHCR progressed in its protection and humanitarian activities aimed at supporting refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless, internally displaced and conflict-affected persons in Ukraine between January and June 2019.

KEY INDICATORS

20,216 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other conflict-affected persons have received legal assistance from UNHCR partners in 2019.

783 IDPs and other conflict-affected persons have been selected to receive cash for protection through the individual protection assistance programme (IPA) in 2019.

1293 Households in eastern Ukraine have benefited from UNHCR shelter assistance in 2019.