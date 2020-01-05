05 Jan 2020

Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (999.9 KB)

On 12 and 13 November, UNHCR jointly with UNICEF facilitated a mission of the Ambassador of Japan to eastern Ukraine. In 2019, thanks to the Government of Japan, UNHCR implemented shelter repairs, distribution of non-food items (NFI) and ‘cash for protection’ for displaced and conflict-affected persons in eastern Ukraine.

In November, UNHCR and OCHA facilitated the transportation of two humanitarian convoys to Donetsk. In total, thirty-four trucks delivered NFIs and construction materials which will be used to repair shelters. These types of assistance will enable conflict-affected persons to address their most urgent humanitarian needs. See page 2.

In November, with support of UNHCR and the Council of Europe, four young Afghans from Kyiv and Odesa were selected to participate in a study trip in Strasbourg. UNHCR is grateful to the Embassy of France and the Council of Europe for facilitating their travels to Strasbourg.

KEY INDICATORS

24,148 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other conflictaffected persons have received legal assistance from UNHCR partners in 2019.

839 IDPs and other conflict-affected persons have been selected to receive cash for protection through the individual protection assistance programme (IPA) in 2019.

1,643 Households in eastern Ukraine have benefited from UNHCR shelter assistance in 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.