Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, June to July 2021

Unhcr In Ukraine, UNHCR responds for three populations: refugees and asylum-seekers, stateless persons and persons with undetermined nationality, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other conflict-affected persons.

Since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea in 2014, UNHCR has provided protection and humanitarian assistance and support, including shelter repairs, to IDPs and conflict-affected persons on both sides of the contact line.

On 20 June, UNHCR Ukraine and its NGO partners observed World Refugee Day (WRD) with 30 events all across Ukraine under the global theme “Together we can achieve anything”.

Operational Highlights