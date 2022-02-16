Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2021

In Ukraine, UNHCR responds for three population groups: refugees and asylum-seekers, stateless persons and persons with undetermined nationality, as well internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other conflict-affected persons. Since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea in 2014, UNHCR has provided protection and humanitarian assistance and support, including shelter repairs, to IDPs and conflict-affected persons on both sides of the contact line. Stateless persons in Ukraine can now apply for naturalization after three years upon their recognition as stateless instead of the previous seven-year waiting period. The changes were signed into law in December 2021 following sustained advocacy byUNHCRand partners.