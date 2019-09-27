27 Sep 2019

Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
On 28 August 2019, UNHCR and UNDP held their first joint working meeting in Sloviansk to identify opportunities to bridge their ongoing and future activities. Greater cooperation between UNHCR and UNDP will facilitate protection and durable solutions for internally displaced and conflict-affected persons in eastern Ukraine. See page 3.

In August, UNHCR introduced an innovative solution to support persons with specific needs who are crossing the ‘contact line’ at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint (EECP). Together with its NGO partner Proliska, UNHCR launched an electric car to transport those most in need across 800 meters on the government controlled side of the checkpoint. See page 2.

In August, to mark World Humanitarian Day, UNHCR officially presented and launched its 2019 Participatory Assessment, which includes advocacy messages as well as suggestions on how to better tailor humanitarian assistance to existing needs. See page 5.

KEY INDICATORS

18,413 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other conflictaffected persons have received legal assistance from UNHCR partners in 2019.

518 IDPs and other conflict-affected persons have been selected to receive cash for protection through the individual protection assistance programme (IPA) in 2019.

606 Households in eastern Ukraine have benefited from UNHCR shelter assistance in 2019.

