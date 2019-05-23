23 May 2019

Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (729.82 KB)

As part of its Accountability to Affected Population (AAP), UNHCR launched its free hotline (0-800-30-77-11) in 2015 in order to support UNHCR’s assistance programme to displaced and conflict-affected persons. As of April, the free hotline, which also provides primary legal aid will be managed by the NGO Donbas SOS.

The Shelter Cluster continues its transition to the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs (MinToT). On 22 April, the Shelter/NFI Cluster held its third National Cluster meeting in the premises of the MinToT with participation of 20 cluster members. The organization of this coordination meeting was done jointly by UNHCR and the MinToT.

On 25 April, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted an amendment to the Law on Mine Action in Ukraine, which will allow direct donor funding for mine action activities in Ukraine.
The country has had the most recorded anti-vehicle mine incidents for three years in a row and the third globally for overall casualties.

