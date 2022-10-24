Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, September 2022

SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Numerous areas in Kharkivska and Khersonska oblasts have been regained and become newly accessible to humanitarian agencies, allowing needs to be assessed and support to be provided to people who have endured months of heavy fighting. In September, more than 270,000 people living in newly liberated areas of Kharkivska, Khersonska, Zaporizka and Donetska oblasts have been assisted by UNHCR and our local NGO partner Proliska with shelter materials, essential items such as blankets and pillows, cash and protection support.

▪ The winter response remains a top priority and UNHCR is intensifying communication and coordination with the Government in this respect. On 29 September, UNHCR and the Kyiv Regional State Administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify ongoing collaboration.

▪ As the winter temperatures can plummet as low as –20 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, UNHCR is racing to repair as many homes as possible before the winter starts so people can stay warm in their homes. To date, 49 houses were finished with repairs, reaching 147 people, and 356 are ongoing with many more to be started.

▪ Over 2.2 million people have been reached with protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support. UNHCR continues to work closely with local and national actors to lay the groundwork for recovery and durable solutions and ensure that our response is effectively reinforcing and complementing national systems.