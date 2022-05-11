Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, March 2022

The war against Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises on record. The intensity of the fighting continues to trigger fear and large-scale displacement inside Ukraine and to neighbouring countries, while simultaneously exacerbating the humanitarian needs of those who are internally displaced or remain in heavily affected areas. Since the launch of the military offensive on 24 February 2022, 7.7 million people have beeninternally displaced (IDPs) inside Ukraine while anestimated 15.7million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

UNHCR has quickly scaled up its presence and operation as part of theinter-agency emergency response and complements the Government-led response with protection services, shelter assistance, cash assistance and distributions of essential items. The priority is to reach the most vulnerable where humanitarian access is possible, while also laying the groundwork for sustainable and durable solutions, working closely in coordination with state and local authorities, community-based actors and partners.