Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, June 2022

More than four months since the war started, attacks on civilian populated areas and civilian infrastructure continue in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, endangering people’s lives and access to basic services as well as causing widespread trauma.Towards the end of June, an estimated 6.3 million people remain internally displaced (IDPs), representing 14 percent of the general population of Ukraine, while an estimated 15.7million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection. At the same time, people affected, including those displaced, are starting to seek medium to longer-term solutions to their precarious situations.

UNHCR has quickly scaled up its operation as part of the inter-agency emergency response and complements the Government-led response with protection services, shelter/housing assistance, cash assistance and distribution of essential items. The priority is to reach the most vulnerable where humanitarian access is possible, while also laying the groundwork for sustainable and durable solutions, working closely in coordination with state and local authorities, community-based actors and partners.