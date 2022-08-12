Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, July 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT
Five months since the start of the war against Ukraine, deadly shelling and missile attacks continue, causing destruction, civilian injuries and deaths. Hostilities have destroyed more critical infrastructure during the month of July, leaving millions without access to basic lifelines such as health services, water, electricity, and gas supplies. Following an earlier slight decrease in the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, IOM estimates the number has once again grown to 6,645,000 IDPs in the country, largely fuelled by new displacements in the East, South, and North of Ukraine.
Winter is just a few months away and with temperatures predicted to plummet as low as – 20 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, the impact will be felt by millions living in substandard conditions or without sufficient personal insulation or access to heating.
JULY HIGHLIGHT
Around 1.6 million people have been reached with protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support. UNHCR continues to work to support and complement the authorities’ response and contribute to sustainability.
In close collaboration with the local authorities, UNHCR quickly provided emergency shelter support and relief items to communities affected by the recent missile attacks in Vinnytsia and Dnipro.
The High Commissioner for Refugees visited Ukraine from 5 to 8 July for the second time to meet with Government, partners and people impacted by the war, living in Bucha, Iprin, Lviv and Makariv. Discussions were held on preparation for the upcoming winter and supporting future sustainable refugee returns.
The winterization response is UNHCR’s top priority for the next six months. UNHCR is prioritizing the scale-up of programmes that will enable IDPs, conflict-affected persons and returnees to access safe, warm and dignified accommodation during the winter months.