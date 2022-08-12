Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, July 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Five months since the start of the war against Ukraine, deadly shelling and missile attacks continue, causing destruction, civilian injuries and deaths. Hostilities have destroyed more critical infrastructure during the month of July, leaving millions without access to basic lifelines such as health services, water, electricity, and gas supplies. Following an earlier slight decrease in the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, IOM estimates the number has once again grown to 6,645,000 IDPs in the country, largely fuelled by new displacements in the East, South, and North of Ukraine.

Winter is just a few months away and with temperatures predicted to plummet as low as – 20 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, the impact will be felt by millions living in substandard conditions or without sufficient personal insulation or access to heating.

JULY HIGHLIGHT