Ukraine: UNHCR Operational Monthly Update, August 2022

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Around 1.76 million people have been reached with protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support. UNHCR continues to work to support and complement the authorities’ response and contribute to sustainability.

▪ UNHCR established an operational presence in Odesa to be able to better respond to the growing humanitarian needs in the south. Odesa hosts many IDPs and serves as an important hub to access hard-hit areas in the south.

▪ During the month of August, UNHCR contributed to UN humanitarian convoys, including delivering over 6,000 NFIs in support of local communities in Mykolaivska oblast at the request of the oblast authorities.

▪ UNHCR’s Deputy High Commissioner visited Ukraine from 15 to 19 August to meet with Government, partners, and people impacted by the war in Lvivska, Vinnytska, and Kyivska oblasts. Discussions were held on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming winter.