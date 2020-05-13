Ukraine: UN and partners continue humanitarian aid amid COVID-19

In Ukraine, the closure of the contact line between the Government-controlled areas (GCA) and non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) since 21 March, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown, is impacting vulnerable elderly people living in NGCA who cannot access services, pensions and other social benefits in GCA.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has risen to 16,425, with 439 deaths.

The closure is further limiting the ability of UN and humanitarian partners to send aid convoys into NGCA. Only two UN-organized convoys delivering COVID-19-related supplies have crossed into Donetsk since the beginning of the crisis.

Read more on UN OCHA