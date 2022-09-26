Ukraine: UN and humanitarian partners step up efforts to assist over 150,000 people impacted by recent hostilities in Kharkivska Oblast

Aid workers started deliveries of life-saving items just a few days after the Government of Ukraine announced it had regained control of the oblast in mid-September

(Kharkiv, 26 September 2022): The humanitarian community has, over the last 10 days, dispatched the first part of a series of convoys with urgent relief supplies to areas of Kharkivska oblast that only recently became accessible to aid organizations.

“I visited some of these areas last week, including Balakliia, and I saw for myself the destruction and trauma caused by the war. In some areas, we have seen houses, health centres and schools damaged or destroyed. Authorities are working to repair the damages to the gas and energy systems, but thousands are still without supply. Making sure people are supported and have a warm and safe place to stay now that the cold season is upon us is a matter of life or death for thousands,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown.

More than 73,000 people – nearly half of the population living in these areas – have already received food, and 12,000 hygiene kits have been distributed along with household items, including kitchen sets, solar lamps, and blankets to 15,000 people. Medicines, surgical and emergency health kits, enough to treat 10,000 people over the coming weeks, have been distributed to health centres across the areas.

Deliveries of essential items will continue.

The humanitarian community is working closely with national and local authorities, as well as volunteer groups, to deliver aid, to help people who have endured the horrors of seven months of war. “The humanitarian deliveries are essential for immediate needs; treating the trauma and the fear will be much harder and take longer,” noted Denise Brown.

