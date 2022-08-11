Ukraine: Task Team 3 - Building Blocks Ukraine Inter-Organizational Usage 26 April 2022

Lead Organization

For the immediate emergency response in Ukraine, and given the shortage of time, WFP will provide Building Blocks as a service through a web portal (https://buildingblocks.ukr.wfp.org/).

Solution Description

Building Blocks (BB) is a neutral humanitarian/aid blockchain network, on top of which various use cases can be built. The current use cases already developed are deduplication, coordination, and delivery of any form of assistance/value (e.g., cash, food, etc.).

The system has been in production since 2017. It is the world’s largest blockchain implementation in the humanitarian/aid space. It currently serves 1 million people and has transferred USD 350 million through 15 million transactions.

BB’s philosophy is to be a humanitarian network, 100% equally owned, operated, and governed by its members (i.e., not a WFP system provided as a service to other organizations). This is made possible through the use of blockchain, and it is aimed at overcoming ‘system ownership’ issues that could be a barrier to collaboration. WFP will provide BB as a service for the immediate emergency response as we do not have sufficient time for anything else. However, in the longer term, should the organizations see the value of BB and wish to become equal members, owners, operators, and governors of the network, they are more than welcome to do so. We will provide all the code and knowledge we have for free. The idea is to have synergistic investments into a common infrastructure we can all use globally (i.e., efficient use of donor resources). BB is not country/context-specific. Once the infrastructure is set up, it can be used anywhere in the world where its functionalities are required. Other functionalities such as education, health, and ID can be built on top of the same network and benefit all members automatically