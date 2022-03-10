Ukraine: Statement in response to bombing of children's hospital

Responding to yesterday's reports that a hospital, including a maternity and children's ward in Mariupol, Ukraine has been bombed, Save the Children's Eastern Europe Director, Irina Saghoyan said:

"*It is absolutely devastating that a children's hospital, a place of refuge and safety has reportedly been bombed. This would show complete dismissal of the basic rights of innocent children and would be in breach of international humanitarian law.*

"It's horrifying that a place people seek for help has become one of absolute and utter destruction. Where can families and children turn to if even hospitals are not safe? They must not become the battlefields where conflicts rage and innocent children are the casualties.

"Save the Children is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as the only way to protect children from violence and other violations of their rights."

Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, providing humanitarian aid to children and their families. This includes supporting access to education, distributing winter and hygiene kits, and providing cash grants to families. Our specialists support children to overcome the mental and psychological impacts of their experiences of conflict and violence and increase their ability to cope with stress in their daily lives.

The Children Emergency Fund allows Save the Children to respond wherever the need is greatest to reach children quickly with the essentials they need to survive.

