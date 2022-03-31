Ukraine: For solidarity and humanity

Hunger, forced migration, displacement, cold: the war of aggression against Ukraine has driven millions into great need. Germany is now making 370 million euro available to help in this situation.

Since the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine, 18 million people have been in need of humanitarian assistance; hundreds of thousands have no access to water, food or electricity. The war has thus triggered a humanitarian crisis on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

Germany has acted quickly since the start of the war and has provided humanitarian assistance. In order to continue this work, the Federal Government has now launched a major humanitarian support package amounting to a total of 370 million euro.

Direct help for the people on the ground

The assistance is intended to benefit both the people in Ukraine and the refugees in neighbouring states. Specifically, the aim is to supply them with food, medicine, drinking water and electricity, but also to provide care for the sick and war wounded, secure emergency shelters, special assistance for children and psychological support.

In these efforts, a crucial role is played by our partners, including the World Food Programme, the International Organization for Migration, UNHCR, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, but also many smaller NGOs and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for Ukraine. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is doing vital work to negotiate humanitarian corridors, also plays a major part.

World’s second-largest humanitarian donor

The money for Ukraine is not taking away from the Federal Government’s commitments in other crises. Because the situation in countries such as Yemen, Syria or Afghanistan is also worsening owing to the recent surge in wheat and food prices caused in no small part by the war in Ukraine. The Federal Foreign Office will therefore this year maintain its high level of commitment in these areas, too, as the world’s second-largest humanitarian donor.