Ukraine Situation: UNHCR Supplementary Appeal 2022

Overview

The Russian Federation’s military offensive in Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing refugee emergencies on record. More than 1.5 million people have fled across Ukraine’s borders within 10 days and many tens of thousands more have been displaced within the country in what is an extremely volatile security and humanitarian situation.

Populations in need

Prior to the military offensive, Ukrainian authorities had registered 1.46 million internally displaced people (IDPs), of whom 854,000 resided in Government-controlled areas, in addition to 1.7 million conflict-affected people. Most had been displaced since the initial outbreak of hostilities in south-east Ukraine in 2014. There were also 35,000 stateless persons and 5,000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Afghanistan, whose need of UNHCR’s assistance is expected to become only more acute in the unfolding situation. There are two main groups now identified for assistance: IDPs inside Ukraine, and refugees from Ukraine who have sought safety abroad, the majority of whom are women and children. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) projects that the military offensive could displace up to 6.7 million people within Ukraine, 4.3 million of whom will need life-saving humanitarian assistance. Under this Supplementary Appeal, UNHCR will assist 2.1 million IDPs for an initial period of three months, in line with the timeline of the Humanitarian Flash Appeal. As part of the HCT, UNHCR has taken steps to ensure the safety and security of its staff, and those of its partners, so as to stay and deliver protection, shelter, core relief items and cash to meet basic needs. UNHCR also declared a Level 3 emergency in Ukraine on 25 February 2022, signalling an exceptional whole-of-UNHCR response to the crisis. This appeal will also assist 2.4 million refugees. Within 10 days of the start of the military offensive, more than 1.5 million refugees had arrived in neighbouring Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Some continued onward to other European countries and beyond. UNHCR estimates that over 4 million refugees may flee Ukraine to seek safety in the six months from the military offensive. Due to the circumstances of the crisis, the majority of refugees are women and children.On 25 February, UNHCR declared a Level 2 emergency in the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other affected countries to reinforce its refugee operations.

Funding requirements

UNHCR is urgently seeking an initial $510 million for the humanitarian response outlined in this Supplementary Appeal.

Inside Ukraine, UNHCR’s additional financial requirements for three months are $270 million. In addition, depending on the scale of the refugee outflow and the response of countries in the region, UNHCR will require $240 million for six months’ response in Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other affected countries. UNHCR appeals to the donor community to support people in dire need in Ukraine and in the neighbouring countries at this critical moment.