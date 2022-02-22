Ukraine situation – statement from Sarah Champion MP

The Chair of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion MP, made the following statement about Ukraine:

*“I am gravely concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the potential for a further escalation to create a serious and protracted humanitarian crisis in the country. *

“The United Nations said there were nearly three million people in humanitarian need in Eastern Ukraine even before the developments of the last 24 hours. The needs in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene, the UN said, ‘remain acute’.

“If a full invasion takes place and conflict spreads, the needs will rapidly expand and the international community – including the UK government - will need to assist in providing the full range of emergency humanitarian supplies”

BACKGROUND ON UK AID TO UKRAINE

Direct (‘bilateral’) UK aid to Ukraine for this financial year (2021-22) is £33.3m.

This is separate from other assistance that the UK is providing (e.g. military hardware)

The current conflict in Ukraine started in 2014 and is concentrated in the East - in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

UK aid spending in Ukraine has been focused on support to government and civil society (e.g. anti corruption and peacebuilding programmes).

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also worked with international partners to provide emergency humanitarian support in the East. This has included emergency food and medicine, and securing basic infrastructure (e.g. water).

Humanitarian access to communities in the conflict zone has been difficult. Ukraine covers a vast geographical area by European standards and has a population of 44 million.

Vulnerable groups are a particular concern – especially older people and children.

FURTHER INFORMATION

