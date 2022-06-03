Ukraine: Situation Report, 3 Jun 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Fighting only continues to escalate in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Luhanska and Donetska oblasts, but with daily reports of attacks elsewhere in the country.

Humanitarian conditions worsen as civilians shelter without basics, including water and, in some cases, cannot be reached with aid and cannot be evacuated safely.

Potentially dangerous incidents for both civilians and the environment include a reported airstrike and explosion of nitric acid at a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk.

IOM reports that the number of internally displaced persons decreased by 11 per cent: from 8 million as of 3 May to 7.1 million as of 23 May.

As of 26 May, the UN and humanitarian partners have reached nearly 7.6 million people in need across Ukraine.

Situation Overview as of 12 p.m. on 1 June

General security and humanitarian situation. Fighting during the reporting period remained especially devastating in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Luhanska oblast followed by Donetska and Kharkivska oblasts, and with more civilians being caught in the middle -- civilians having to shelter, being killed and injured and often having to evacuate or trying unsuccessfully to do so. In Luhanska oblast, much of the fighting was focused on the Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Ukraine and the road links to the GCA of Donetska oblast, such as between Lysychansk (Luhanska oblast) and Bakhmut (Donetska oblast). And by 31 May the hostilities reportedly moved into Sievierodonetsk, the administrative centre of the GCA of Luhanska oblast. Also, on 31 May, Luhanska Governor Serhii Haidai reported that, currently, it was possible to deliver aid only to the Lysychansk and Hirske communities -- and then by 1 June, it was reported that even these deliveries were impossible. Moreover, a missile attack was reported in Dnipropetrovska oblast (centre) on 27 May, shelling was reported in Chernihivska oblast (north) on 29 May, an airstrike was recorded in Sumska oblast (north-east), heavy shelling was reported in Zaporizka oblast (south-east) on 31 May, and shelling was reported in Mykolaivska oblast (south) on 1 June.

Civilian casualties. There have been daily reports of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine and beyond. On 27-29 May, 10 civilians were reported to have been killed and 12 injured, and more than 80 civilian houses and structures were damaged in the GCA of Donetska oblast. And then, on 29 and 30 May, there were reports of multiple districts of central Donetsk city, in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of the oblast, having been shelled by rockets and mortars -- resulting in at least eight people being killed and 26 injured as well as houses and a kindergarten having been damaged. There have also been reports of other communities in the NGCA of Donetska having been shelled, resulting in more civilian casualties and damage to civilian buildings. Through to the end of the reporting period, 1 June, there continued to be reports of the shelling of civilian areas and civilian casualties in the GCA of Donetska oblast and similar reports in NGCA. Elsewhere, Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast) was reportedly shelled again on 26 May, with at least three people having been killed and five injured.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 9,000 civilian causalities in Ukraine since 24 February. According to OHCHR, as of 1 June, the number of civilian casualties stands at 9,094 in the country: 4,149 killed and 4,945 injured, according to OHCHR. More than half (5,196) of all casualties so far verified have been recorded in GCA and NGCA of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts. The actual number of civilian casualties across Ukraine is likely considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed, and many reports are still pending corroboration.