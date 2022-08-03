Ukraine: Situation Report, 3 Aug 2022

Highlights

Far from abating, active fighting in Donetska oblast and intensifying attacks on the southern port city of Mykolaiv are exacerbating the severity and scale of humanitarian needs.

Raging hostilities in Donetska oblast prompted local authorities to launch compulsory mass evacuation of remaining residents.

Across Ukraine, nearly 370,000 people were newly internally displaced between 23 June and 23 July, while a new wave of displacement is expected before the cold sets in.

Meanwhile, the first commercial ship since 26 February left the port of Odesa on 1 August. Two days later, the ship was cleared to proceed to its final destination in Lebanon.