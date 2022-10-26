Ukraine: Situation Report, 26 Oct 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Civilians have been killed and injured in ongoing fighting while attacks on infrastructure have left people without heat or water.

Declaration of “Martial law” in Donetska, Khersonska, Luhanska and Zaporizka oblasts creates concern over access and movements for civilians living in these areas.

The humanitarian community continues to scale up winterization assistance as the cold season approaches.

Humanitarian partners have delivered additional aid in retaken areas of Donetska, Kharkivska and Khersonska oblasts and in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

13.47 million people reached with humanitarian assistance and protection since February 2022.

ANALYSIS

General security and humanitarian situation

After eight months of war, fighting continued in the east and south of Ukraine, while daily airstrikes took place across the country. On 17 October, one week after the intensification of missile attack in Kyiv and other cities, attacks on energy infrastructure cut off electricity for many residents and caused civilian casualties. Similar attacks across the country subjected most regions and millions of Ukrainians to disruptions in power and water supplies with at least one-third of the country’s energy infrastructure damaged, according to the Government estimates. Later on 22 October, another wave of attacks targeted energy facilities, including in the western Khmelnytska, Rivnenska and Volynska oblasts as well as central Kirovohradska oblast. Throughout the reporting period, and for weeks prior, the cities of Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizka oblast and Mykolaiv in the southern Mykolaivska oblast have been hit with daily airstrikes and shelling. Meanwhile, Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetska oblast has also come under increasingly regular fire. Officials have appealed to Ukrainians to conserve energy and have scheduled temporary power outages.

Access

On 19 October, the Russian Federation declared “Martial law” in the parts of the four Ukrainian oblasts it recently claimed to have annexed – Donetska, Khersonska, Luhanska and Zaporizka – creating concerns that it would become more difficult for civilians to move in and out of these oblasts, and for humanitarian organizations to access people in need. The humanitarian community continued efforts to reach people in need in areas recently retaken by the Ukrainian Government in the eastern Kharkivska and southern Khersonska oblasts, including through humanitarian-aid convoys. Over the last two weeks, the Government of Ukraine reported it had regained control of 90 settlements in Khersonska oblast. Humanitarian organizations also geared up efforts to help Ukrainians in these areas prepare for the coming winter.

Civilian casualties

Civilians have continued to pay a high price from fighting, airstrikes and shelling. Most of the dozens of new civilian casualties reported over the past two weeks occurred in Donetska oblast, followed by Dnipropetrovska, Kharkivska and Zaporizka oblasts. Since the full-scale war began in February and as of 23 October, verified civilian casualties in Ukraine have reached at least 16,150, according to the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU). Over 6,370 civilians were killed and nearly 9,780 injured in the past eight months. Some 61 per cent of all civilian casualties have occurred in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts – where 3,788 people have been killed and 5,111 injured. HRMMU stresses that it believes the actual figures are much higher. Civilian casualties also involved energy-industry personnel injured during shelling – reportedly including at the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant in Donetska oblast on 18 October – and as the result of landmine explosions, reportedly especially in the newly retaken areas of Kharkivska oblast.