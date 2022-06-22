Ukraine: Situation Report, 22 Jun 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

24 June marks four months–since the invasion and full-scale war in Ukraine. Millions of civilians in Government-controlled and non-Government-controlled areas have been affected.

The situation is dire in the Donbas, especially in Sievierodonetsk in Luhanska oblast and in eastern Donetska oblast. Humanitarian access is restricted and, at times, impossible.

The number of civilian casualties surpassed 10,000, including 4,662 killed and 5,803 injured.

On 20 June, a 12-truck inter-agency convoy delivered critical supplies to assist 64,000 people in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the GCA of Donetska oblast.

8.85 million people have received humanitarian assistance since 24 February. The number of humanitarian partners has quadrupled since September 2021 to 320 organizations.

Situation Overview

General security and humanitarian situation

Nearly four months since the start of the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian situation across the country—particularly in the eastern Donbas region—is extremely alarming and continues to deteriorate rapidly. The lack of humanitarian access due to ongoing conflict has prevented aid workers from providing life-saving assistance to people affected in several parts of Ukraine. Over the last week, active hostilities continued to escalate, especially in Luhanska and Donetska oblasts in eastern Ukraine, taking an enormous toll on civilians, including aid workers. In both Government- and non-Government-controlled areas of the two oblasts, there have been reports of dozens of civilians killed, hundreds injured, while many more are caught up in places without adequate access to vital services and supplies, including water, food, healthcare or electricity.

The UN has received reliable reports of widespread shelling of residential areas and critical infrastructure—including several bridges—in the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, and surrounding villages across Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Luhanska oblast, severely disrupting essential services and access to the region. Although insecurity has made it impossible to determine or verify exact numbers, humanitarian partners who have been in Sievierodonetsk until recently informed that thousands of people are still in the city, including hundreds who are taking shelter in the bunkers of the Azot plant. Civilians in the city are struggling to have access to piped water, sanitation, health services or electricity. They are experiencing constant clashes and bombardments, with no guarantees to safely evacuate the area. In addition, another 30,000 people reportedly remain in Lysychansk (15,000) and neighbouring villages (15,000)—estimates from the local authorities—enduring intense hostilities. The disruption of essential services is particularly affecting health care, according to information gathered by UN agencies and NGOs. Reportedly, 19 health facilities have been hit in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, causing the total interruption of medical services in the former and leaving the latter with only one functional medical facility, when people need it the most. To date, the parties to the conflict have not reached an agreement to either facilitate safe evacuations of civilians or enable access to humanitarians to provide urgent assistance in the city.

The situation is also dire in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk oblast, where daily shelling and bombardments are further impacting civilian areas and leading to civilian casualties, affecting areas dangerously close to UN facilities and to the homes of humanitarian staff in Donetsk city. The week-long shelling in Donetsk city intensified in recent days, and on 13 June a market and apartment building were struck in the city centre, not far from the UN compound.

On the same day, at least five health facilities were hit by shelling, including a maternity ward. Humanitarians on the ground informed that no one was killed or injured, but some pregnant women had to be transferred to other hospitals.Overall, over the last week, dozens of people were reportedly killed or injured, hundreds of critical infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals, markets, were reportedly hit across the oblast. This is making life nearly unbearable for people who are also facing severe water shortages and, sometimes, unable to leave their homes for days due to insecurity. Insecurity prevented the UN from verifying the exact figures.

Elsewhere, sustained shelling was reported in the eastern Kharkivska oblast and fighting and hostilities continued in the south of the country throughout the week. This is along with daily reports of airstrikes right across the country, including in Zaporizka oblast in the south-east, Dnipropetrovska in the centre and Sumska in the north, as well as Lvivska and Ternopilska in the west.