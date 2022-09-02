Ukraine: Situation Report, 2 Sep 2022 [EN/UK/RU]

HIGHLIGHTS

Security conditions in the east and south continued to worsen, prompting authorities to extend mandatory evacuations to parts of Kharkivska, Mykolaivska and Zaporizka oblasts.

According to IOM, 330,000 people were newly displaced inside the country in the last month. Most newly displaced Ukrainians come from the east and south of the country.

Closer to the front line, a humanitarian base of the Ukraine Red Cross Society sustained severe damages as a result of an attack on Sloviansk in eastern Donetska oblast.

The area close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was again affected by hostilities. Meanwhile,

IAEA announced on 29 August that its expert mission was on its way.

Despite the worsening security situation and persistent access constraints, the humanitarian community has reached 12.7 million people.

ANALYSIS

General security and humanitarian situation

The war in Ukraine was marked during the reporting period by ongoing hostilities, worsening humanitarian conditions and increased displacement in the east and south of the country, deadly missile strikes elsewhere, the launch of the mission to Zaporizhzhia by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the start of the new school year both in person and online, the first field mission by the new Humanitarian Coordinator, and the successful deployment of two more humanitarian convoys to Donetska and Mykolaivska oblasts. Besides civilians continuing to be injured and killed daily and civilian infrastructure being damaged and destroyed, the need to help millions of Ukrainians prepare for the coming winter is becoming more and more acute.

The heaviest fighting continued to be reported in the eastern Donetska oblast, where at least 65 civilian casualties were recorded in both Government-controlled areas (GCA) and non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) over the weekend of 26-28 August. The Government-controlled cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were reportedly significantly impacted.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned the reported shelling of its former base in Sloviansk on 29 August – which damaged the premises and vehicles belonging to a Ukrainian Red Cross Society evacuation team – writing that “the ICRC stands with the Ukraine Red Cross Society to reaffirm the importance of protection of civilians, humanitarians,