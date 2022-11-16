Ukraine: Situation Report, 16 Nov 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Continuing attacks on energy infrastructure are leading to a major energy crisis in the country, with repeated cuts and power outages, including in the capital Kyiv.

Over 165,000 people in villages retaken by Ukraine, including the city of Kherson, face dire humanitarian situation due to extensive damages and destruction of infrastructure.

The priority of the humanitarians remains timely and critical assistance to recently retaken areas of Ukraine and addressing challenges related to winter and power cuts.

During last month, humanitarians sent at least seven convoys to support the people in retaken areas of Kharkivska and Khersonska oblast, including the city of Kherson.

ANALYSIS

The humanitarian situation, including in recently retaken areas of Kharkivska and Khersonska oblasts. Almost nine months into the full-scale war, hostilities and attacks persist across Ukraine, particularly in the east and south of the country, damaging critical civilian infrastructure – especially energy – and increasing the urgent needs of millions of people. Over the past weeks, waves of attacks on energy infrastructure have forced the country to adopt emergency power outages in all Ukrainian regions. Millions are facing constant power cuts, and the lack of energy is also affecting water pumping, adding to the previous challenges faced by millions of people to access clean water or run their heating systems at home. On 15 November, for example, a new wave of missile attacks – the largest on energy infrastructure since the start of the war, according to the Ministry of Energy – left millions of people in Ukraine without electricity, water or heating. This came at a critical time when the temperature is dropping below zero, raising concerns about a serious humanitarian crisis during the harsh Ukrainian winter if people are unable to heat their homes.

The attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure came just a few days after the Government recovered control of the city of Kherson and dozens of other towns and villages in this southern region of the country, which had been taken by Russian forces in the first weeks of the war in early March. The security situation in this part of the country remains highly volatile, with fighting and attacks reported across the new frontline and some of the areas which remain outside the control of the Ukrainian Government. Civilian infrastructure is being devastated, adding to an already complex situation on the ground.

In Kherson city, for example, people have not had water and electricity for over two weeks, while markets are running low on food, most shops are empty, pharmacies and health facilities have no medicines, and people can only rely on locally produced fruits and vegetables, according to humanitarians who visited the city over the last days. Khersonska oblast Military Administration urged residents of the city and other recently retaken areas to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, informing that the levels of destruction and limited access to essential services will make it nearly impossible for the Government to ensure people in these areas can meet their basic needs.

In other parts of the oblast recently retaken by Ukrainian forces, including Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Velyka Oleksandrivka and Vysokopillia, humanitarians have reported a dire situation, as people face similar challenges as in Kherson city. Local authorities report that a large part of the infrastructure of the retaken areas has been damaged, including up to 70 per cent in Novovoskresenske village, where new attacks were recorded on 8 November. Local authorities also report very limited functional social services, with pressing needs in various humanitarian sectors.