Ukraine: Situation Report, 12 May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Eastern Ukraine continues to face the fiercest fighting.

Attacks were also reported in southern, south-eastern and central parts of Ukraine.

On 8 May, over 170 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol (Donetska oblast) and surrounding areas as part of the third evacuation operation coordinated by the UN and ICRC.

As of 3 May, the International Organization for Migration estimates that slightly over 8 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

On 7 May, the World Food Programme reported that it has supported over 3.4 million people across Ukraine with food and cash assistance since 24 February.

As of 6 May, the UN Children’s Fund has supported 1.3 million people with access to safe water.

Situation Overview as of 12 p.m. on 11 May

General humanitarian situation. During the past week, eastern parts of Ukraine continued to face the fiercest fighting. On 5 May, airstrikes in Kramatorsk (Donetska oblast) were reported to result in 25 civilian casualties and damages to more than 30 apartment buildings, three educational facilities and one health facility. Just a few days later, on 8 May, a school in Bilohorivka (Luhanska oblast), where an estimated 90 people had been taking shelter, came under attack, reportedly leaving dozens of people dead. UN Assistant Secretary-General and Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad expressed his profound shock at reports of an attack, which, he said, “is yet another stark reminder of the cruelty of this war.” Furthermore, on 10 May, local authorities in Kharkivska oblast reported that 44 bodies of civilians had been found under the rubble of a five-storey building in Izium, which is considered to have been destroyed in March. Eastern Luhanska oblast, which is currently one of the most conflict-affected oblasts in Ukraine, is now reported to be left without water, electricity and gas, as well as with disrupted mobile communications, with scores of homes and multiple civilian casualties reported during the past week. Southern and south-eastern Ukraine also continued to be affected by ground fighting and airstrikes, including one of the largest port cities in the Black Sea basin (Odesa, Odeska oblast), while central parts of Ukraine were targeted by missile attacks.

The ongoing fighting largely prevented rescue efforts and evacuation of civilians from hard-hit settlements, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped with little food, water and often without access to essential services and medication. The delivery of humanitarian aid remains exceptionally challenging, with only small levels of assistance being provided in the areas currently affected by active hostilities.

Despite enormous challenges, a third evacuation operation coordinated by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from Mariupol (Donetska oblast) and surrounding areas, another Ukrainian port city on the Azov Sea that has so far faced the most severe consequences of the ongoing war, was successfully completed on 8 May. Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani confirmed that over 170 civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, where hundreds of civilians had sought shelter, and from areas around Mariupol were evacuated to Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast, south-east).

This brings the total number of people evacuated from Azovstal to 152 civilians; 100 of them came to Zaporizhzhia with the convoy. In addition, over 500 were evacuated from Mariupol and surrounding areas. . Following the start of the third evacuation operation, Governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine announced that all civilians, including women, children and older people, had been evacuated from the Azovstal plant. The UN, however, does not have the means to verify this information. In the meantime, the UN is committed to further working with parties to the conflict to ensure that those who want to leave have the guarantees to do so safely and in the direction of their choice.

While hostilities are currently concentrated in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, directly affecting the safety and security of civilians, the mine contamination reported in residential areas in the east, as well as in the north of Ukraine previously affected by active fighting, continues to pose a threat to people’s lives. Even before the start of the war, eastern Ukraine was among the most mind-contaminated regions in the world – ranking fourth in casualties from explosive remnants of war (ERW) and mines, according to Landmine Monitor (2021).On 5 May, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi announced the launch of an International Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Demining. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which is to support the new coordination centre, reported that, as of 11 May, it has disposed of more than 102,000 explosive devices, including over 1,900 aerial bombs, since 24 February. At this stage, it remains hard to estimate the extent of mine contamination across Ukraine.