Ukraine: Situation Report, 10 Aug 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

Intense hostilities since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine have left 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian aid, an increase of 2 million people compared to April.

Over the last week, hostilities caused additional destruction of vital infrastructure and imposed severe obstacles on civilians trying to evacuate from the east and the south.

Attacks reported near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, in Zaporizka oblast, raise serious security concerns. IAEA continues its attempts to access the site.

Despite prevailing insecurity, the UN facilitated the delivery of a new humanitarian convoy close to the front line in Donetska oblast.

Humanitarians require US$4.3 billion to support millions of people caught up in an aggravating humanitarian crisis.

ANALYSIS

General security and humanitarian situation

Intense hostilities since the start of Russia’s invasion on 24 February have left at least 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across Ukraine, an increase of around 2 million people compared to April. Sustained fighting and hostilities continue to cause the destruction of critical infrastructure and seriously impact civilians in Ukraine, adding to an already unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Over the last week, insecurity and attacks have also hampered civilian evacuations in the east and the south, raising serious concerns about the security of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located in areas under the control of the Russian Federation forces and affiliated groups.

The fiercest fighting and harshest impacts on civilians continued to take place in the east. More than 120 civilians have reportedly been killed or injured in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts over the weekend, according to local authorities and Non-Government-controlled areas entities. Most casualties were reported in Donetska oblast, along and on both sides of the front line. Hostilities also caused additional damages to civilian infrastructure, including houses, health-care and educational facilities, as well as utility infrastructure, according to information gathered by humanitarians. In Donestka oblast, the situation with the water supply remains critical. At the same time, the Government-controlled city of Mykolaiv in the southern Mykolaivska oblast also reportedly continued to suffer daily shelling and rocket attacks. Intense shelling reportedly injured more than 20 people, including a child, and damaged 20 houses and five multi-storey buildings in the city, on 5 August alone, according to local authorities.

Attacks reported on 5 and 6 August in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located in non-Government-controlled areas of the south-east Zaporizka oblast, prompted Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi to issue a statement expressing concern and stressing the crucial importance that the Agency can send a mission of nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts to the site as soon as possible. The plant’s Ukrainian operator, Energoatom, reported that one attack had forced the shutdown of one of three operating reactors, that there had been physical damage to some plant infrastructure, and that the overall situation remained dangerous. Mr. Grossi said the events had breached several nuclear safety and security pillars. He also received the strong backing of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who – speaking on 8 August in Japan to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in Hiroshima – described any attack on a nuclear plant as “suicidal.”

Attacks have also affected civilian evacuations and impacted the city of Nikopol, in central Dnipropetrovska oblast and just across the Dnipro river from Zaporizhzhia NPP, according to humanitarian security reports. On 10 August, authorities reported that a total of 13 people had been killed and 11 injured as the result of overnight rocket attacks impacting 2 settlements in the Nikopolskyi district – especially the city of Marhanets, where 12 of the people were reported to have died and 9 been injured. The shelling also reportedly caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure – including two schools and a dormitory – and cut off the gas supply to at least 1,000 residents. Elsewhere, reported missile attacks impacted the central-western Vinnytska oblast on 7 August and central Cherkaska oblast on 8 August, both of which have been less directly affected by the war.