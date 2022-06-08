Ukraine Situation Overiew: Kharkivska Oblast - June 2022

Context and Methodology
Since Russian forces shifted military tactics to focus on the Donbas area in early April 2022, the Ukrainian army has gradually regained territory lost in the early days of the invasion in the immediate vicinity of Kharkiv. While humanitarian partners have been on the ground providing assistance since the first days of the invasion, with access to Kharkiv city and its rural surroundings now improving, a scale up of the response is both required and expected. This brief presents a concise overview and update on displacement trends, the most immediate humanitarian needs, and the key characteristics of the local response currently in place. The aim is to inform partners on primary considerations in regards to setting up or scaling up a response in Kharkiv.
The findings presented in this brief are based on 13 Key Informant (KI) Interviews with local actors including civil society organisations, volunteer networks, international NGOs and local authorities, conducted by REACH from 30 May to 3 June. The findings should be considered as indicative only.
Summary of Findings
Kharkiv is still not safe for return: frequent shelling and unexploded ordinance still pose a significant risk to life of local communities and volunteers.
Some households are returning to their places of habitual residence, and re-opening their businesses, despite safety risks.
Priority needs are for medicines and fuel, multi-purpose cash and livelihoods support.
Local actors and volunteer networks are best positioned to identify needs and deliver assistance, with international actors and donors providing financial and in-kind support.
While effective at delivering food, non-food and hygiene items, local volunteer networks are less equipped to respond to shelter needs in terms of rehabilitation and repair works.
The locally-led response by volunteer networks will not be sustainable in the longer term, due to limited funds and human resources.
Some KIs reported concerns about the safety of volunteer staff, in particular when utilised by international partners to deliver assistance in areas they have not been traditionally operating in.
Security risks remain present and local organisations often lack the capacity to conduct detailed assessments of risks.