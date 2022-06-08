Ukraine Situation Overiew: Kharkivska Oblast - June 2022

Context and Methodology

Since Russian forces shifted military tactics to focus on the Donbas area in early April 2022, the Ukrainian army has gradually regained territory lost in the early days of the invasion in the immediate vicinity of Kharkiv. While humanitarian partners have been on the ground providing assistance since the first days of the invasion, with access to Kharkiv city and its rural surroundings now improving, a scale up of the response is both required and expected. This brief presents a concise overview and update on displacement trends, the most immediate humanitarian needs, and the key characteristics of the local response currently in place. The aim is to inform partners on primary considerations in regards to setting up or scaling up a response in Kharkiv.

The findings presented in this brief are based on 13 Key Informant (KI) Interviews with local actors including civil society organisations, volunteer networks, international NGOs and local authorities, conducted by REACH from 30 May to 3 June. The findings should be considered as indicative only.

Summary of Findings